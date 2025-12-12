Las Vegas police investigate homicide on city’s northwest side
Police announced the homicide at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 4500 block of Vogue Street, near West Craig Road and North Tenaya Way.
Metropolitan Police Department detectives on Thursday investigated a reported homicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to an email from Lt. Steve Riback.
Police announced the homicide at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 4500 block of Vogue Street, near West Craig Road and North Tenaya Way, though no other details were given as of late Thursday night.
Riback announced in an email that a media briefing was set to take place at 9:15 p.m., though no briefing took place. Metro later sent out an email to media outlets that said “further information” would be released in a “future press release.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
