Las Vegas police investigate man’s shooting death

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in east Las Vegas in early October.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in east Las Vegas earlier this month, according to logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called at 9:53 a.m. on Oct. 4 to the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, where they found the body of a man who had been shot.

“Evidence at the scene indicates the shooting had occurred a few days prior to it being reported,” Metro officer Larry Hadfield wrote in a statement Monday.

The man was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Stephen Eugene Bartlett. He died from gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

Metro’s homicide log indicated the case remained open Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call the department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

