Las Vegas police investigate man’s shooting death

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Friday in the northwestern valley.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene at the corner of Holly Avenue and Allen Lane near Rancho and Vegas drives Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, where a male shooting victim was found in the street 1900 block of Allen Lane. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

At 1:05 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a man down on the 1900 block of Allen Lane, near Rancho Drive. Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said drivers believed the man had been hit by a car.

Officers instead found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Streets in the surrounding area are closed while officers search for the suspected shooter. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Nearby Detwiler Elementary School, 1960 Ferrell St., has been placed on a “soft lockdown” while officers investigate, OcampoGomez said.

The lockdown was put in place at about 1:30 p.m. and continued past the 2:11 p.m. dismissal time, according to a Clark County School District spokesperson. Students who rode the bus home were allowed to depart school, but as of 3:40 p.m. over 700 students remained in the building waiting to be released.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after his family has been notified. His death marks the 232nd homicide in the county this year, and the 202nd homicide investigated by Metro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.