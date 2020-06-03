Las Vegas police investigate man’s slaying in central valley

The homicide was reported Wednesday morning when maintenance workers at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, found a man’s body, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was found dead by a maintenance worker Wednesday morning at a central valley apartment complex, according to Las Vegas police.

Maintenance workers called 911 about 10:20 a.m. after finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a downstairs apartment, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Standing across from the Harbor Island Apartments, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that it is unclear when the shooting happened and that no one called 911 to report gunfire the man was found.

“We know that there was at least one gunshot heard in the apartment complex, but there was no calls to report the actual shooting,” Spencer said Wednesday afternoon.

The man shot was 25 to 35 years old, Spencer said. It was unclear if ShotSpotter, Metro’s gunshot detection technology in some parts of the valley, picked up the gunfire, he said.

Spencer said the man was found “directly in front of a specific apartment,” but it was unclear Wednesday if he lived at the complex, 370 E. Harmon Ave.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the man’s death can call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

