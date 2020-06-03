Las Vegas police investigate man’s slaying in east valley

The homicide was reported Wednesday morning when maintenance workers at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, found a man’s body, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead by a maintenance worker Wednesday morning at an east Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Standing across from the Harbor Island Apartments, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that it is unclear when exactly the shooting happened and that no one called 911 to report gunfire. Maintenance workers called 911 about 10:20 a.m. after finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a downstairs apartment, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We know that there was at least one gunshot heard in the apartment complex, but there was no calls to report the actual shooting,” Spencer told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The man shot was about 25 to 35 years old, Spencer said. It was unclear if ShotSpotter, Metro’s gunshot detection technology in some parts of the valley, picked up the gunfire, he said.

Spencer said the man was found “directly in front of a specific apartment,” but it was unclear Wednesday if he lived at the complex, located at 370 E. Harmon Ave.

Police on Wednesday afternoon were looking for witnesses to the shooting. The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the man’s death can call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.