Las Vegas police investigate possible homicide in central valley

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after a Las Vegas man came home to find his roommate dead.

Police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Ala Drive to investigate reports of a man who found his roommate unresponsive in their apartment. Police found the man on the floor, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicated it was not a natural death, police said.

Neighbors said they witnessed arguing and a struggle between the man and an unknown amount of people earlier in the evening.

No suspects or a motive for the homicide have been identified.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com.

