Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate second homicide of day east of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 8:57 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2022 - 9:07 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department detectives were investigating a homicide in the south-central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening.

The death was reported near East Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.

Metro Lt. Dave Valenta gave few other details in an email, saying more would be released later in the evening.

The incident is Metro’s second homicide investigation of the day, with an earlier one occurring about 3:30 p.m. north of downtown Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

