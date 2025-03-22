Las Vegas police investigate suspicious death near Strip

A stretch of Paradise Road just northeast of the Strip was closed due to a suspicious death investigation Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department official.

Metro homicide detectives, the official said in a text message to the Review-Journal, were investigating a suspicious death in the 2100 block of Paradise Road, between St. Louis Avenue and East Sahara Avenue, early Saturday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m., a stretch of Paradise Road remained closed. It was not known when the road will open for travelers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

