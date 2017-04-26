Las Vegas police investigate ‘suspicious’ death

Desert Springs Hospital (Google StreetView)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death Tuesday night as “suspicious.”

The Clark County coroner’s office asked for Metropolitan Police Department’s help in determining the circumstances of a man’s death, Lt. David Gordon said.

Lt. Dan McGrath confirmed homicide detectives are investigating. He said a woman took a man in his late 50s to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

Police were notified of the man’s death about 11:45 p.m. McGrath said homicide detectives responded to the hospital about 1:30 a.m.

McGrath said the man may have been involved in some sort of fight prior to his hospitalization.

“More questions than answers at this point,” McGrath said.

He said the man’s autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The coroner’s office will release his cause of death and identify him once next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.