Las Vegas police investigate woman’s shooting death

A woman was shot to death Thursday morning in the far southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting occurred on the 9000 block of College Green Street, near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. Police said the call came in just after 7:50 a.m., and the woman died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus about 8:45 a.m.

A man at the scene initially reported the shooting as an accident, police said. Homicide investigators are at the scene.

Police believe the homicide was related to domestic violence.

No other details were immediately available.

