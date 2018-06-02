Las Vegas police investigating 2 dead at Circus Circus

Las Vegas police have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of a couple found inside a Strip hotel room Friday evening.

The Circus Circus is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

A police car is parked at the side of the Circus Circus in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

The man and woman were part of a tour group and had been expected to participate in a trip to the Grand Canyon on Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. They never showed.

Police arrived to conduct a welfare check to their hotel room inside of Circus Circus, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and security discovered their bodies about 4 p.m. They were each stabbed multiple times.

Detectives hadn’t yet been able to determine whether they died as a result of a murder-suicide, but the early investigation “leans toward” that possibility, Spencer said. Metro was waiting on the coroner to help answer some questions they had.

“That would tell us at that point if we are working with a murder-suicide or if there is a suspect outstanding,” Spencer said.

A person reported hearing an argument coming from their hotel room about 2 a.m., but it wasn’t clear who was involved, he said. Neither police nor security was called about the disturbance.

There is no active threat to guest safety at the Las Vegas Strip hotel, Spencer said. Police had closed about half of a floor within the hotel, but the hotel was otherwise unaffected.

The tour group consisted of multiple people from Los Angeles. The group arrived in Las Vegas about two days ago, he said.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, is cooperating with Metro’s investigation, according to a statement released Friday.

Metro detectives are reviewing security footage.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the couple once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

