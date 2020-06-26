Las Vegas police investigating 2 deaths near North Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people near the North Las Vegas airport.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people near the North Las Vegas airport, according to a statement from homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of Mossy Rock Court, near West Smoke Ranch Road and North Decatur Boulevard, Spencer said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.