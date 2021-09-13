Las Vegas police investigating after body found in desert area

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a missing woman’s body was found Saturday in a desert area near the 17000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police received a call from a hiker alerting them to the body near the SpeedVegas racing attraction and responding officers found “signs of foul play,” according to a Monday news release.

The woman had been reported missing on Friday, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

