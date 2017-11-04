Las Vegas police investigating after man found shot in head

Las Vegas police are investigating Saturday morning after a man was shot in the head inside a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

About 10:20 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the shooting near South Torrey Pines Drive and Linda Lane, just south of West Flamingo Road. Arriving patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

As of 10:25 a.m., McGrath said the man was still alive, but Metro’s homicide unit has been requested because of the man’s injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

South Torrey Pines Drive and Linda Lane