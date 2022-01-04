31°F
Las Vegas police investigating central Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 6:22 am
 
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide that occurred late Monday night in central Las Vegas.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 10:48 p.m., officers were called to “an incident” at the intersection of Viking Road and Topaz Street. They arrived at the scene near East Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue and found one person dead.

Further information on how and why the person was killed were not immediately available. Gordon said the investigation was in the early stages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

