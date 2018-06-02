Las Vegas police investigating double homicide at Circus Circus

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a couple found inside their Strip hotel room Friday afternoon.

The Circus Circus is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

A police car is parked at the side of the Circus Circus in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a couple found inside their Strip hotel room Friday afternoon.

The man and woman were part of a Vietnamese tour group that arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The couple had been expected to participate in a group trip to the Grand Canyon on Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. They never showed.

Police arrived to conduct a welfare check to their hotel room inside of Circus Circus, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and security discovered their bodies about 4 p.m. Each was stabbed multiple times.

A person reported hearing an argument coming from their hotel room about 2 a.m., but it wasn’t initially clear who was involved, he said. Neither police nor security was called about the disturbance.

Police now believe that disturbance was likely when the attack occurred.

While police don’t have a suspect, they believe there is no active threat to guest safety at the Las Vegas Strip hotel, Spencer said. Police had closed about half of a floor within the hotel, but the hotel was otherwise unaffected.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, is cooperating with Metro’s investigation, according to a statement released Friday.

Metro detectives have no suspect descriptions and are reviewing security footage.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the couple once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV