46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigating double homicide near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2021 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2021 - 6:46 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide near the Strip.

Officers were called at 5:31 p.m. to 370 E. Harmon Ave., near Koval Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Metro Lt. Richard Meyers is expected to brief the media later in the evening.

Meyers confirmed in a statement at 6:30 p.m. that two people were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
2
Raiders face difficult salary cap questions
Raiders face difficult salary cap questions
3
MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers
MGM Resorts furloughing 140 managers
4
CARTOON: Trump mob in Washington
CARTOON: Trump mob in Washington
5
Judge: City did not take 65 acres from developer
Judge: City did not take 65 acres from developer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a homicide on Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulev ...
Man fatally shot at house party identified
By / RJ

Officers received more than a dozen calls around 9:45 p.m. Saturday reporting gunshots on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, where a man was found in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.