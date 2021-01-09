Las Vegas police investigating double homicide near Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide near the Strip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 5:31 p.m. to 370 E. Harmon Ave., near Koval Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Metro Lt. Richard Meyers is expected to brief the media later in the evening.

Meyers confirmed in a statement at 6:30 p.m. that two people were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

