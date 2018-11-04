Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the central valley Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting on West Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting in the 900 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, was called in about 1 p.m., said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes. The location is near the border between Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Police are still searching for a suspect, Holmes said.

Two lanes of Lake Mead between J and H streets have been closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

