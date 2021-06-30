Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Wednesday at a home in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Wednesday at a home in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at 2:45 a.m. officers were called to a home in the 4500 block of Sonoma Sunset Court, near Jones Boulevard and Craig Road. Police found a man who lived at the home dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said a man and woman fled the scene moments after the shooting.

“An altercation occurred inside the garage,” Spencer said. “The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds striking and killing the victim.”

Police said the victim had just met the gunman within the last 24 hours or so, but the reason for the argument wasn’t immediately known. Witnesses at the scene were unable to positively identify the man and woman who fled.

“At this point we are trying to figure out who those two were,” Spencer said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call police at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

