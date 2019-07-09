Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting in central valley

A man was shot Monday evening near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, a Las Vegas police spokesman said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting Monday, July 8, 2019, behind a building at Emerald Suites at 3684 Paradise Road. (Mike Shoro / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after a shooting in the central valley Monday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. on reports of the shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Holmes said.

An argument erupted between at least two men, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired, Lt. CJ Jenkins told news media at the scene. What led to the argument wasn’t immediately clear.

Police hadn’t taken a shooter into custody as of 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jenkins said.

“It has not even been determined who the suspect may be,” Jenkins said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

