Las Vegas police investigating homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night near Russell Road and Interstate 15.
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night.
Police said that a male was shot at 8:08 p.m. Thursday night near Russell Road and Interstate 15.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
