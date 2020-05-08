Las Vegas police investigating homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night near Russell Road and Interstate 15.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday night.

Police said that a male was shot at 8:08 p.m. Thursday night near Russell Road and Interstate 15.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

