Las Vegas police investigating homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2021 - 6:44 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the downtown corridor of the city early Tuesday.

Police confirmed that homicide detectives were responding to an area in the 1100 block of the Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Charleston Boulevard. Traffic in the area was being impacted.

Police were expected to provide more information later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

