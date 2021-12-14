Las Vegas police investigating homicide

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the downtown corridor of the city early Tuesday.

Police confirmed that homicide detectives were responding to an area in the 1100 block of the Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Charleston Boulevard. Traffic in the area was being impacted.

Police were expected to provide more information later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

