89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigating homicide at South Point

Homicide at South Point in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 5:29 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2020 - 5:57 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the South Point on Sunday.

Police were called to the hotel-casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Sunday afternoon for the investigation, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The South Point responded on Twitter to a tweet about the incident Sunday evening and confirmed that Metro is “investigating an incident” at the hotel-casino.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation,” the tweet said.

Hours earlier Sunday, homicide detectives were investigating a fatal stabbing around 11:30 a.m. at a timeshare resort located at 9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
Regal Cinemas closing Las Vegas Valley theaters, report says
2
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
Mars, moon in a close encounter high above Las Vegas
3
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: President of the United States
4
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
LETTER: Donald Trump reveals his true colors
5
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Gov. Steve Sisolak opens door for Las Vegas fans to return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST