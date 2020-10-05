Las Vegas police investigating homicide at South Point

Police were called to the hotel-casino on Sunday afternoon for the investigation, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Homicide at South Point in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the hotel-casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Sunday afternoon for the investigation, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The South Point responded on Twitter to a tweet about the incident Sunday evening and confirmed that Metro is “investigating an incident” at the hotel-casino.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation,” the tweet said.

Hours earlier Sunday, homicide detectives were investigating a fatal stabbing around 11:30 a.m. at a timeshare resort located at 9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

