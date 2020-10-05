Las Vegas police investigating homicide at South Point
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the South Point on Sunday.
Police were called to the hotel-casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Sunday afternoon for the investigation, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
The South Point responded on Twitter to a tweet about the incident Sunday evening and confirmed that Metro is “investigating an incident” at the hotel-casino.
“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation,” the tweet said.
Hours earlier Sunday, homicide detectives were investigating a fatal stabbing around 11:30 a.m. at a timeshare resort located at 9940 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
