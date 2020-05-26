Las Vegas police investigating homicide in central valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday night in the central valley.
Police responded to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of East Reno Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street about 9 p.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
