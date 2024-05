Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in an east valley neighborhood.

Neighbor showed genitals before he was shot, suspected shooter’s wife tells police

Jason Johansson of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Metro officers were “investigating a homicide at the 300 block of Sturgeon Lane.”

The homicide scene is in a neighborhood near N. Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. No more information was provided.