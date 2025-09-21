92°F
Homicides

Domestic quarrel leads to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood

Metropolitan Police Department officials investigate a homicide following a domestic altercatio ...
Metropolitan Police Department officials investigate a homicide following a domestic altercation in a home Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in the 10000 block of Mount Blackburn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lt. Robert Price speaks to the media about a homicide investigation in the far northwest valley ...
Lt. Robert Price speaks to the media about a homicide investigation in the far northwest valley. Metropolitan Police Department officials are investigating a homicide following a domestic altercation in a home Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in the 10000 block of Mount Blackburn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2025 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2025 - 4:35 pm

A domestic quarrel Sunday morning in a far northwest Las Vegas neighborhood ended in gunfire and a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim died at the scene and his girlfriend’s adult son, who was described as the suspected shooter, was detained, Lt. Robert Price said Sunday afternoon.

Multiple people called 911 reporting gunfire in the 10000 block of Mount Blackburn Avenue, near Farm and North Shaumber roads, about 10 a.m., Price said.

Officers entered a house and found the fatally wounded victim, Price said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Price said the man and the suspected shooter had been in a “verbal altercation” before he “pulled out a firearm” and shot him.

Price described the killing as an isolated incident and said the men lived together in the home with the victim’s girlfriend.

The suspected shooter hadn’t been booked Sunday afternoon as police interviews were ongoing, Price said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

