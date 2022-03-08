Las Vegas police investigating homicide in northwest valley
Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives responded to an incident on Monday night in northwest Las Vegas.
Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives responded to an incident Monday night in northwest Las Vegas.
Police were called to the 10000 block of Jamestown Square Avenue at 9:58 p.m., Lt. David Gordon said early Tuesday morning. Police were expected to release more details later in the morning.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.