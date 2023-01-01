Las Vegas police investigating homicide in Spring Valley

It occurred in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near South Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in Spring Valley that occurred Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez.

No further information was available.

