nye
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigating homicide in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 8:47 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2022 - 8:56 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in Spring Valley that occurred Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

