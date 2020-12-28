Las Vegas police investigating homicides in central, east valley

One is on the 5200 block of West Hacienda Avenue in the central valley, and the second is on the 4400 block of Bennett Drive in the east valley.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating two separate homicides in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Police were investigating at the Edmond at Hacienda Apartments, 5280 W. Hacienda Avenue in the central valley, and on the 4400 block of Bennett Drive in the east valley, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police plan to give briefings late Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

