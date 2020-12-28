44°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigating homicides in central, east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 8:28 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2020 - 9:03 pm
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating two separate homicides in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Police were investigating at the Edmond at Hacienda Apartments, 5280 W. Hacienda Avenue in the central valley, and on the 4400 block of Bennett Drive in the east valley, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police plan to give briefings late Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

