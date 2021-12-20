Las Vegas police investigating shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a shooting Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Police Lt. David Gordon said homicide investigators responded to the scene at an apartment in the 900 block of Twain Avenue, near University Center Drive. Police response logs showed the case involved an “assault and battery with a gun.”

Police were expected to release more information sometime Monday morning.

