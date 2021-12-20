31°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigating shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 6:17 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a shooting Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Police Lt. David Gordon said homicide investigators responded to the scene at an apartment in the 900 block of Twain Avenue, near University Center Drive. Police response logs showed the case involved an “assault and battery with a gun.”

Police were expected to release more information sometime Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week
Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week
4
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
5
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST