Las Vegas police investigating woman’s beating death

Las Vegas homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a woman more than a month after she was beaten in the eastern valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a woman more than a month after she was beaten in the eastern valley.

At 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, 59-year-old Shelley Toyama was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with severe head injuries. She was “beaten unconscious” at 605 E. Twain Ave., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. No other details surrounding the January incident were immediately available.

Her attacker fled the scene before officers arrived. As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made, Hadfield said.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Toyama died at about 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the hospital from complications of the blunt force head trauma she suffered last month. The Clark County coroner has ruled her death a homicide.

Toyama’s slaying marked the 36th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 30th investigated by Metro.

Anyone with information regarding her death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

605 E. Twain Ave