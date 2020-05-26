Las Vegas police looking for 2 suspects in 2017 homicide

Las Vegas police provided an update Tuesday morning on a 2017 homicide case, as the search for two suspects continues.

Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police provided an update Tuesday morning on a 2017 homicide case, as the search for two suspects continues.

Police are still searching for Charles Ausiello, 55, and Jolene Hibbs, 45, in the death of a 62-year-old David Rathbun, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release late Monday. The suspects’ ages provided by police Monday were unchanged from two years ago.

Rathbun, of Las Vegas, was reported missing by family in October 2017, and his remains were found nearly a year later in Arizona.

Police determined that several ATM withdrawals had been made from Rathbun’s bank accounts in the months after his disappearance.

An update will be provided at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Metro’s headquarters.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.