Las Vegas police looking for truck in murder investigation

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in a September homicide.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of White Cedar Road on the night of Sept. 20 to investigate reports of gunfire. Officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as 24-year-old Gerardo Baladran-Romero, suffering from gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Thursday.

Baladran-Romero was transported to the University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Officers are a looking for a pickup truck that was seen in surveillance footage from that night.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

4200 block of White Cedar Road, Las Vegas