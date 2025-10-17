Las Vegas police: Man killed wife, injured son in shooting after disputes

Christopher Ford, 53, was charged with one count of murder and another of attempted murder Wednesday after the shooting that happened near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives.

A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, leaving one dead and two injured in a home near Burningwood Lane and Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police say a man who fatally shot his wife and critically wounded their son in a northwest valley apartment on Sunday had been fighting with her over their business and refused to let her leave.

When police arrived, they found Javeh Ford, Christopher Ford’s son, outside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Inside, officers discovered Tia Jurado, the suspect’s wife, near the front door. She had been shot several times and was unresponsive, according to the report.

Christopher Ford, also shot, was on the floor inside one of the bedrooms. Police have said that their preliminary investigations revealed that multiple guns had been drawn, and all three people were shot as a result of an exchange of gunfire.

Paramedics pronounced Jurado dead on the scene. Javeh and Christopher Ford were transported to the University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Detectives later learned that the couple had been experiencing “relationship problems” and started quarreling in their bedroom and then the hallway. Jurado tried to leave and asked Christopher Ford for the keys to their vehicle, police said.

When her husband refused, Jurado threatened to call 911. He then grabbed his gun and shot at her, police said. Her son told police that he had been ready to leave for work, but stepped into the hallway moments before.

After shooting at Jurado, police said, Christopher Ford pointed the gun at Javeh Ford, backing him into a bedroom. The son, who was also armed, returned fire after Christopher Ford shot him in the leg, according to the report.

“Javeh returned fire until Christopher fell to the ground … Javeh stated if he hadn’t used his firearm to defend himself, he would have been killed,” the report said.

Police also stated that Javeh Ford’s account of the incident matched the video and ballistic evidence from the scene.

As of Friday, a GoFundMe page created by one of the son’s friends had raised nearly $4,000 to support Javeh Ford’s recovery and family.

“At a time when no one should have to worry about anything but healing, Javeh and his loved ones are now facing overwhelming emotional and financial challenges,” the organizer wrote. “I started this fundraiser to help provide family support, cover urgent needs, and ensure he has stability during this devastating time.”

