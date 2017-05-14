Las Vegas police name person of interest in fatal shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said an argument may have prompted a fatal west valley shooting Saturday and are seeking a person of interest.

Several men and possibly one woman were arguing oustide the residence on the 6900 block of Stober Court where the shooting occurred, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Someone fired and moments later, a man walked away.

A grey Dodge Magnum station wagon was also spotted leaving the scene, police said.

Metro detectives need the public’s help locating a person of interest, John Mokop, 49.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, once next of kin have been notified.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

