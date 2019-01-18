Las Vegas police: No charges planned in bus stop shooting death

The Regional Transportation Commission security officer involved in a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Las Vegas will not face charges, police said.

The scene of a shooting outside of Binion's in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Regional Transportation Commission security officer involved in a deadly shooting Thursday in downtown Las Vegas will not face charges, police said.

Las Vegas police officers were called about 2 p.m. to Casino Center Boulevard and Fremont Street to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at a briefing at the scene Thursday afternoon.

The man, in his early 40s, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Spencer said the security officer was a contract worker with the RTC. He said the security officer, who is in his late 40s, was cooperating and was being interviewed by police.

“He will not be charged,” Spencer said Friday afternoon.

The Police Department will submit the case to the Clark County district attorney for review,” as we do in all self-defense-related deaths,” he said.

Spencer said Thursday that the shooting happened after a physical fight between the man and the security officer, who has not been identified, at a bus stop outside Binion’s on Casino Center. He said police were unsure what led to the fight.

“The initial statement that I did receive was that there was a struggle over the security officer’s firearm,” he said Thursday.

According to police, the man who was shot was “a local transient.” He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s officer after his family has been notified.

The man’s death marked the third homicide investigated by Metro police in 2019 and the fifth in Clark County, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

