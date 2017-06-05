Las Vegas police officer involved in man’s neck hold death to be charged — VIDEO

Metropolitan Police Department body-camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a taser before his death on May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill plays security footage of the event involving Tashii Brown during a press conference at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died in police custody after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

The Las Vegas police officer who stunned Tashii Brown seven times with a Taser and held him in an unauthorized neck hold for more than a minute before his death last month will face criminal charges, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announced Monday.

At an afternoon news briefing, Lombardo said officer Kenneth Lopera will face charges of involuntary manslaughter and oppression under the color of office.

The announcement came shortly after Brown’s death was ruled a homicide Monday afternoon by the Clark County coroner’s office.

In a statement, Clark County Coroner Jon Fudenberg said Brown died from “asphyxia due to police restraint procedures and other significant conditions included methamphetamine intoxication and cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart).”

Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a struggle with Lopera.

“The charges are the result of the coroner’s findings, along with evidence gathered from video surveillance, body-worn cameras and witness statements,” Lombardo said Monday. “It should be noted that officer Lopera did not provide a statement to the force investigation team, which is responsible for the criminal investigation of this incident.”

According to police, Brown, who also at times used his mother’s surname of Farmer, approached two uniformed officers about 1 a.m. May 14 inside The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. He was described as “acting erratic” and paranoid and said the man told the officers “people were chasing him.”

The sheriff did not take questions after giving a brief statement announcing Lopera’s charges.

He said the officer will be taken into custody and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave; Lopera was initially placed on paid administrative leave after Brown’s death.

As of Monday afternoon, it remained unclear whether the department will allow the continued use of neck restraints.

“As the criminal investigation moves forward, an internal administrative investigation will also proceed,” Lombardo said, adding that the process will “allow the department to hold officer Lopera accountable for the internal policies, training and decision making during this incident.”

The department will announce its findings in the next two months, Lombardo said.

“I would ask the public to continue to have patience, as you have demonstrated so far,” the sheriff said, before concluding the press conference.

According to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Clark, this was the first time a Metro officer has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting or in-custody death “in recent memory.” Clark has been with the department since at least 2005.

