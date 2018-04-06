Las Vegas police officers shoot, kill armed motorist

A man died Friday morning after Las Vegas police shot him during a traffic stop in the east valley.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers on their way to another call pulled over a vehicle for reckless driving about 4:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Madge Lane, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, according to police Capt. Christopher Little from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

The man was holding a gun when he got out of the vehicle, Little said. At some point he threw the gun to the ground, but when officers told him to put his hands up and stay away from the weapon, he got to his knees and grabbed it, Little said. The man pointed the gun at officers, he said, who then opened fire.

The man was hospitalized but later died.

There were two women inside the vehicle during the shooting, Little said, and they were cooperating with police.

Little said it’s unclear how many shots were fired during the shooting. Metro will release the names of the officers involved within the next 72 hours.

