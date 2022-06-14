Las Vegas police probe an apparent murder-suicide in northwest valley

The shooting occurred in an apartment in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police probe an apparent murder-suicide in the northwest valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers responding to a shooting in a northwest valley apartment Monday afternoon found a couple dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The man and woman, described as being in their 20s, were in a dating relationship, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson, citing a preliminary investigation.

Gunfire was reported at 3:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way.

Johansson said that a more complete investigation would determine who the shooter was.

“This does appear to be a domestic relationship,” he said. “I do encourage anybody in the community that maybe is a victim of domestic violence or in a situation where there is violence in their domestic household to please…just reach out.”

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the couple’s identities.

Resources are available at Metro’s Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, which can be reached phone at 702-828-7714 or email at fjc@lvmpd.com.

More information on The Shade Tree’s shelter for women, children and pets is available at theshadetree.org.

