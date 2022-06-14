96°F
Las Vegas police probe homicide in the northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 6:02 pm
 
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were dispatched to a Monday killing in the northwest valley.

The slaying occurred in an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

