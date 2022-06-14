Las Vegas police probe homicide in the northwest valley
The slaying occurred in an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were dispatched to a Monday killing in the northwest valley.
Additional details were not immediately available.
