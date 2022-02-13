Las Vegas police probing a Sunday slaying
The killing occurred in the 4600 block of South Valley View Boulevard.
The Metropolitan Police Department was probing a slaying Sunday afternoon near Valley View Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
The killing occurred in the 4600 block of South Valley View, police said in a statement.
Metro’s homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was slated to brief the public about 3 p.m.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.