Las Vegas police probing a Sunday slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was probing a slaying Sunday afternoon near Valley View Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The killing occurred in the 4600 block of South Valley View, police said in a statement.

Metro’s homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was slated to brief the public about 3 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

