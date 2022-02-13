Las Vegas police probing a Sunday slaying

The killing occurred in the 4600 block of South Valley View Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was probing a slaying Sunday afternoon near Valley View Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The killing occurred in the 4600 block of South Valley View, police said in a statement.

Metro’s homicide Lt. Ray Spencer was slated to brief the public about 3 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

