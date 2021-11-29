Las Vegas police provide update on 1979 killing of teen girl

Las Vegas police held a news conference Monday pertainining to the January 1979 slaying of Kim Bryant, 15.

Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on the 1979 homicide of Kim Bryant on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on a homicide case from 1979.

According to information released Monday by the Texas lab Othram Inc., the news conference pertains to the January 1979 slaying of Kim Bryant, 15.

The teen was reported missing after she failed to return home from school. Her body was later discovered in a desert area near West Charleston Boulevard and South Buffalo Drive. Police concluded that she had been sexually assaulted.

According to information released by Othram, police have identified a suspect as Johnny Peterson, 19, who died in 1993, and the case was solved by using forensic-grade genome sequencing provided by the forensic sequencing lab.

Othram recently helped solve another cold case from Las Vegas: the 1989 killing of 14-year-old Stephanie Isaacson.

