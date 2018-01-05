Las Vegas police pursue van used after trailer park killing

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find the getaway van used after a man was shot and killed in a southeast valley trailer park in December.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a trailer in the southeast valley that left one man dead Dec. 12, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find the getaway vehicle used after a man was shot and killed in a southeast valley trailer park in December.

In a release Thursday, Las Vegas police said that three men inside 25-year-old Tyrone Johnson’s trailer the night he died used a dark-colored minivan to flee the area.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Dec. 12 to a trailer park in the 3600 block of Twain Circle, where Johnson had been shot multiple times. The investigation indicated three men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans were let into the trailer by one of eight to 10 people inside, went to the bedroom Johnson occupied and shot him several times, Lt. Dan McGrath said the day after the shooting.

Police on Thursday released a 20-second surveillance video of the minivan making a U-turn and leaving the trailer park.

Anyone with information should contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

