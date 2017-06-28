Las Vegas police release details about fatal officer-involved shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department released additional details about a fatal police shooting that occurred in the west valley Sunday morning.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in central Las Vegas on Saturday, June 24, 2017. A man died in a shootout with officers. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Metro Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts briefed reporters on the incident Wednesday afternoon.

The department on Tuesday named officers Cody Thompson, 33, and Theodore Carrasco, 36, as the ones who fired at a man suspected of wounding a woman in a domestic dispute before police arrived.

Metro responded about 9:41 p.m. Saturday to a call about a woman who was suffering a gunshot wound on the 6500 block of Assembly Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

The suspect in that incident locked himself inside his residence with multiple weapons and a 3-year-old child, which prompted a response from the SWAT team, police said.

Police learned the man inside the home had approximately six different firearms and had a 3-year-old girl inside the house with him, so the department opted to send the SWAT team into the home about 12:05 a.m.

As the officers entered the home, the man inside shot at them, police said. SWAT officers exchanged gunfire with the man, and he was shot.

The man died at University Medical Center. Angelica Morales identified the man who was killed as Marcus Tilman, who was dating her mother. Police confirmed the man’s identity Wednesday.

Morales, 15, said she lives in the house where the shooting occurred. Morales’ father, Julio, was married in the past to the woman who was shot. The woman has not been identified.

The teenager said she never talked to Tilman, but he was gentle with the children who lived in the house. But once every month or two, the couple would have big fights, and Tilman would not be seen for weeks.

Morales said her mother would at times tell her to lock herself in her room when Tilman had outbursts.

“I kind of saw it coming,” Morales said of Sunday’s incident.

Tilman was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was taking medication, Morales said.

6500 Assembly Drive, las vegas, nv