Las Vegas police release video of car seen at fatal shooting site

Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” seen in the neighborhood where a deadly shooting happened in January.

The footage captured a white car driving through a mobile home complex about the time of the Jan. 27 shooting at 1200 N. Lamb Blvd., a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

The car was seen driving into and out of the complex where Jorge Antonio Prado, 42, was killed in what police called a targeted shooting at the time. He was shot multiple times about 7:20 p.m. while working on his Dodge Ram pickup truck parked in his driveway. One of his six children found him in the driveway.

Prado died at University Medical Center.

Anybody with information about the car or the homicide is encouraged to call Metro’s homicide bureau at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

