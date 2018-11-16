Las Vegas police release video of suspects in deadly shooting

Las Vegas police have released footage of two suspects wanted in Monday night’s deadly road rage-related shooting.

Police are asking for help in identifying the pair, described as black men between 18 and 22 years old, who remained at large Thursday. They are between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. One of them was seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants; the other was wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

About 8:10 p.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police Department officers found Anthony Blount, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, 1101 E. Bonanza Road, police said. He died at University Medical Center.

Just before Blount was shot, he and another man were in a car heading south on Maryland Parkway. While approaching a green light at Bonanza Road, they encountered two jaywalkers crossing the street. Blount, whom police said was behind the wheel, slowed down and argued with the men as they walked into the convenience store parking lot.

“The victim pulled his car into the parking lot behind the two suspects, and as they were about to walk into the store, the victim got out of his car,” police said in a release, “and he and the two suspects began to engage in a fistfight.”

The suspect wearing a gray sweater can be seen in the surveillance video pulling out a handgun during the fight. After the shooting, the pair ran from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

1101 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas