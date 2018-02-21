Las Vegas police release video to identify shooting suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that left a man in an SUV in front of Devonshire Apartments in the southeast valley Monday.

Las Vegas police are looking for this suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in an apartment complex parking lot in the southeast valley. (Screen grab from surveillance video/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect is described as a tall, black man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light jacket and dark pants.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle. They found a man in the car who appeared to have been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Warning: Video has graphic content

Police released surveillance video of the man and the shooting. In it, the suspect paces down the sidewalk of the apartment complex before walking over to an SUV in the right side of the screen.

The man then pulls what appears to be a firearm from his jacket pocket, aims the gun toward the vehicle and fires. He then leaves on foot.

