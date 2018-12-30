Las Vegas police respond to crime scene in central valley

Homicide detectives were investigating a crime scene in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives were investigating a crime scene in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday evening, police said.

Officers were called at about 5:05 p.m. to the 900 block of Sahara Avenue, west of Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Meyers did not immediately release further details about the investigation or any potential victims.

Metro homicide detectives were investigating another, unrelated crime scene in the western valley on Saturday evening, Meyers said. Further details about that investigation were also unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

900 block of Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas