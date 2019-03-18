Las Vegas police say Bellagio robber had previously held up resort

Las Vegas police respond to an officer-involved shooting at the Bellagio on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A man shot to death by a Las Vegas police officer after an armed robbery Friday night at the Bellagio is believed to have previously robbed the resort, police said Monday.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Charles Hank said investigators have linked the man, Michael Charles Cohen, 49, of Las Vegas, to a 2017 robbery of the poker cage at the Bellagio.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified Cohen and ruled that he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

At a news briefing Monday, Hank said officers were at the casino investigating a missing persons case when an armed man approached the poker cage around 9:45 p.m. and demanded money. As a result they were quickly able to respond and follow the man to the hotel’s valet area as he fled.

Cohen first attempted to steal a white Mercedes Benz parked in the area but could not find the keys, Hank said. He then approached a black BMW with a female driver inside and brandished a handgun.

Hank said Cohen fired one round from a Bodyguard model .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun at officers, hitting one in the chest. Fortunately that officer was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not seriously injured.

A second officer, Joaquin Escobar, returned fire and struck Cohen. Escobar has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting, police said.

Hank said Cohen had a record of bank robbery, with convictions in 1999 and 2008.

