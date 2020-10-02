Las Vegas police say juvenile killed in northeast valley shooting

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting that left at least one person dead in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7000 block of Canary Ivy Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person, a juvenile, was pronounced dead as of 5 p.m., police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

